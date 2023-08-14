Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 38.6%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNYNF stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. Sanofi has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $114.90.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.