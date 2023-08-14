Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 38.6%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Sanofi Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SNYNF stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. Sanofi has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $114.90.
Sanofi Company Profile
