Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Increases By 48.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.1 days.

SMC Price Performance

SMECF opened at $486.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.65. SMC has a 1 year low of $370.25 and a 1 year high of $600.78.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

