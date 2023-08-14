Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 33.3%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

ZIJMY opened at $32.50 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

