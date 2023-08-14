Sigma Planning Corp Has $325,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

