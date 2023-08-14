Sigma Planning Corp Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

