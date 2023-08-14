Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

