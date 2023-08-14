Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

SIX opened at $22.38 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.