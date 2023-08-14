Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

