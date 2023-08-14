Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 3.5 %
Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.