SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SNC stock opened at C$43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 399.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.04.
Insider Activity
In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
