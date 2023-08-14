SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 399.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.04.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNC

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.