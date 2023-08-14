Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

