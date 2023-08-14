Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

