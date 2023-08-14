Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $997.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

