Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $33.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

