Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,228.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

