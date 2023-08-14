Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.24 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00780194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00540521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00059685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00121685 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,275,068 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

