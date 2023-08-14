Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday.

Stelco stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

