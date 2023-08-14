Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$38.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

