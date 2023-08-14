Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TSE SJ opened at C$68.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.62. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.45 and a twelve month high of C$70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

