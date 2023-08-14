Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $290.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,778,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4,783.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.