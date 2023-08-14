Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $11.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

WWW stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

