Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.94.

BIR stock opened at C$8.39 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

