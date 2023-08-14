Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RAY.A
Stingray Group Price Performance
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
