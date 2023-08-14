Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RAY.A

Stingray Group Price Performance

Stingray Group Company Profile

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.