StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.