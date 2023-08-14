StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
