StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
