StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

