StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $80.35 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

