StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

