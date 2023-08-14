StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.65.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.