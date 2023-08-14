StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.2 %

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

