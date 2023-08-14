Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stride Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stride stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $10,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $5,479,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

