Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00015349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $622,964.36 and approximately $44,510.91 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

