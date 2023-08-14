Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.36.

TSE SLF opened at C$67.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.31. The stock has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

