Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,716,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 2,393,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suncorp Group Stock Down 6.0 %

SNMYF stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.24.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

