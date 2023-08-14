Supremex (TSE:SXP) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex (TSE:SXPFree Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Supremex Stock Down 0.2 %

Supremex stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Supremex has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

