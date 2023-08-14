Sweat Economy Price Up 1.5% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $53.34 million and approximately $571,649.10 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,567,965,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,777,452,694 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

