Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.8 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Trading Up 32.7 %

Shares of SWDCF stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Swedencare AB has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken cut Swedencare AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Swedencare AB (publ)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

