Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HSBC

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.40.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

