Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

