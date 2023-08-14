Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its Q3 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.77-$10.84 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $428.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.01 and its 200-day moving average is $399.27. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
