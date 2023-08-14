Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its Q3 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.77-$10.84 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $428.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.01 and its 200-day moving average is $399.27. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

