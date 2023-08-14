Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

