Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $5.70

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $5.50 to $5.70 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBLA. B. Riley assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.77.

TBLA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

