Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Target has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.75-8.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

