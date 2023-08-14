TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.75.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$49.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.80. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

