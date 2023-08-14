TD Cowen Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $41.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

VRT opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $842,690,097 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

