TD Securities Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

ERF stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

