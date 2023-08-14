Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telos Price Performance

Telos stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,359,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 56.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 230.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 974,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.