Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEI opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.