Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

GIM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.