Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.