Terran Orbital (LLAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, analysts expect Terran Orbital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.21 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms recently commented on LLAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

