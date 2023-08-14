Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.54. Terumo has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

