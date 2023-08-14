Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $757.01 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,854,106 coins and its circulating supply is 948,698,663 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.